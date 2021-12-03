 Skip to main content
Major Case Squad investigating incident involving MetroBus
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is handling an incident involving a MetroBus on Friday night in North County.

A MetroBus appeared to have hit a utility pole, which was broken in half at Lucas and Hunt Road and Normandy Place, which is located at the border of both Beverly Hills and Normandy.

The bus' windshield could be seen dangling from the vehicle, which had visible damage.

No details as to what led to the crash were available, but a large police presence was at the scene, including officers from St. Louis County, the North County Cooperative, Normandy and Bel-Nor departments, about 8 p.m.

Officials with Bi-State Development, which oversees Metro operations in the St. Louis area, referred all questions to the Major Case Squad.

