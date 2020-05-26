Major Case Squad investigating Jefferson County homicide

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a homicide reported Monday afternoon in Jefferson County.
Few details have been released so far by authorities but the victim was found about 1 p.m. on Memorial Day in the 1500 block of East Marriott Street, just off Interstate 55 in Barnhart.
Grant Bissell, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, said the Major Case Squad was planning to release more details Tuesday on the killing.
