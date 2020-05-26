You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Major Case Squad investigating Jefferson County homicide
0 comments

Major Case Squad investigating Jefferson County homicide

Subscribe for $1 a month

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a homicide reported Monday afternoon in Jefferson County. 

Few details have been released so far by authorities but the victim was found about 1 p.m. on Memorial Day in the 1500 block of East Marriott Street, just off Interstate 55 in Barnhart. 

Grant Bissell, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, said the Major Case Squad was planning to release more details Tuesday on the killing. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports