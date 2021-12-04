Major Case Squad investigating MetroBus shooting

Updated at 9:30 a.m. with details from the Major Case Squad.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A MetroBus driver was shot Friday evening and is in critical condition at a hospital, police said Saturday.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was called at 7 p.m. Friday to a MetroBus crash in north St. Louis County near the border of Beverly Hills and Normandy.

The MetroBus hit a utility pole, which was broken in half near Lucas and Hunt Road and Normandy Place. Several passengers were on the bus at the time and reported that a single gunshot from outside the bus struck the driver before the bus crashed.

The driver, whose name authorities aren't releasing while they notify relatives, was hit in the upper body and taken to a hospital where he is in critical condition, the Major Case Squad said Saturday morning.

The bus windshield could be seen Friday dangling from the vehicle, which had visible damage.

No one else was injured by gunfire and the police did not report they had anyone in custody.