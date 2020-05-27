Major Case Squad investigating Overland death

OVERLAND — The Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad is investigating a Wednesday evening death in Overland.
North County police were called at about 4 p.m. to a residence in Overland for a report of a person down. Officers pronounced Tyron Jamar Humphries, 34, of St. Louis, dead at the scene.
Major Case Squad was called to assist in the investigation.
Police ask anyone with information to call 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
