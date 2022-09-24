 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Major Case Squad investigating St. Ann homicide

  • 0

ST. ANN — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated after a man was killed in St. Ann early Saturday.

At about 1:40 a.m. police responded to a shots fired call in the 10000 block of Douglas Court. Police found an unresponsive victim, a 32-year-old man. 

St. Ann Police and the Major Case Squad are investigating the incident as a homicide. 

Police tape
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News