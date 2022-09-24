Major Case Squad investigating St. Ann homicide

ST. ANN — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated after a man was killed in St. Ann early Saturday.
At about 1:40 a.m. police responded to a shots fired call in the 10000 block of Douglas Court. Police found an unresponsive victim, a 32-year-old man.
St. Ann Police and the Major Case Squad are investigating the incident as a homicide.
