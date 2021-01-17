Major Case Squad investigating St. Clair County death, victim identified

UPDATED at 6:45 p.m. Sunday with the identity of the victim.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — The Major Case Squad is investigating the death of a man found in rural St. Clair County Saturday.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department was notified at about 2:45 p.m. about a body on a township lot on Emerald Mound Road north of Lebanon, officials said. A Black male was found near a rock pile in the lot, they said.

The man was later identified as Keith G. Carter, 36, of St. Louis. Carter was also known by nicknames "Lil 2" and "TJ."

Sunday morning, officials said they believe the man is from St. Louis, and "may frequent homeless areas."

Investigators did not release the possible cause of death. Major Case officials said 21 investigators are working on the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-825-5200 or the Sheriff’s Department at 618-825-2051.

