Major Case Squad investigating St. Clair County death

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department was notified at about 2:45 p.m. about a body on a township lot on Emerald Mound Road north of Lebanon, officials said . A Black male was found near a rock pile in the lot, they said.

Sunday morning, officials said they believe the man is from St. Louis, and "may frequent homeless areas." They said he may be in his 30s, and is smaller in stature with a beard. He has a tattoo of "69" under his right eye and a large “CMC” across his abdomen. He was wearing torn light gray or blue jeans a black Harley-Davidson leather jacket and a black and orange Denver Broncos ball cap with the letters “DEN” on the front and “VER” on the side, officials said.