 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Major Case Squad investigating St. Clair County death
0 comments

Major Case Squad investigating St. Clair County death

{{featured_button_text}}
Body found

Major Case Squad investigators hope that this Denver Broncos hat and a "69" tattoo will help them identify a man found dead near Lebanon, Illinois, Saturday.  

St. Clair County — The Major Case Squad is investigating the death of a man found in rural St. Clair County Saturday.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department was notified at about 2:45 p.m. about a body on a township lot on Emerald Mound Road north of Lebanon, officials said. A Black male was found near a rock pile in the lot, they said.

Sunday morning, officials said they believe the man is from St. Louis, and "may frequent homeless areas." They said he may be in his 30s, and is smaller in stature with a beard. He has a tattoo of "69" under his right eye and a large “CMC” across his abdomen. He was wearing torn light gray or blue jeans a black Harley-Davidson leather jacket and a black and orange Denver Broncos ball cap with the letters “DEN” on the front and “VER” on the side, officials said.

Investigators did not release the possible cause of death. Major Case officials said 21 investigators are working on the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-825-5200 or the Sheriff’s Department at 618-825-2051.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports