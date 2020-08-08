Major Case Squad investigating triple shooting that left one dead in Pine Lawn

PINE LAWN — A 34-year-old man was killed in a triple shooting Friday evening in Pine Lawn, according to the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

North County Police Cooperative officers were called to the shooting about 11 p.m. in the 4100 block of Cedarwood Avenue.

A 34-year-old man who police have not yet publicly identified was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The Major Case Squad was activated, but did not immediatly provide the condition of the two other people shot or any more details on the shooting.

