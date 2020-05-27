Major Case Squad investigating Vinita Park death

VINITA PARK — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a Wednesday death in Vinita Park.

Officers with the North County Police Cooperative were called about 4 p.m. to a residence for a report of a person down. Officers pronounced Tyrone Jamar Humphries, 34, of St. Louis, dead at the scene. He suffered traumatic injuries, authorities said.

The Major Case Squad was called to assist in the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to call 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Editor's Note: Authorities initially said the suspicious death occurred in Overland and this story has been updated to reflect that it happened in Vinita Park.