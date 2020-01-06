Major Case Squad plans update on death of prominent Edwardsville lawyer

“He did more for more people than just about anybody I know,” Walton said. “Randy was the type of guy who, if you needed something, you could just ask him for it. He was as charitable as anybody. I’ve known him for many years, and I’m not aware of him saying no to any group or organization that needed anything.”

Madison County Chief Judge William A. Mudge also considered Gori a friend.

"An evil and senseless act has taken a wonderful father, lawyer and friend from the legal community," Mudge said in a statement. "He approached everyone with a smile and was dedicated to the pursuit of justice for his clients."

“He was a very successful lawyer obviously, and he was humble in his success,” Tor Hoerman of Tor Hoerman Law, LLC said. "He didn't crave the center of attention, and he succeeded nonetheless."

Gori's firm posted on social media Sunday evening mourning the loss.

"Randy was a true leader, and a wonderful attorney and friend and a champion of our community," the post read. "He gave so much to everyone he knew both personally and professionally."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at 618-296-5544.

