Major Case Squad searching for gunman who killed man on Overland street

OVERLAND — A man was shot dead Sunday afternoon in Overland, and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating.
The 32-year-old victim was found about 3 p.m. in the 1800 block of Spencer Avenue. He was dead in the street when officers arrived.
Overland police asked the Major Case Squad to lead the probe. No information was released about a suspect or possible motive in the killing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the case squad hotline at 314-574-4041.
In the last six months, reported crime in Overland is up about 4% compared to the same period a year ago.
2020 St. Louis area homicide map: Click the top left corner of the map to see a list of homicides by date. Then, click the date for a summary of what happened.
|Type of killing
|Shooting
|Unspecified Homicide
|Police Shooting
|Justified Homicide
|Child Abuse
|Vehicular Homicide
|Suspicious Death
|Stabbing
|Arson
|Asphyxiation
|Beating
Related:
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.