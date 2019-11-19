CALVERTON PARK — Nearly two dozen investigators with the Major Case Squad were working Tuesday morning to find a killer after a man was fatally shot Monday night at a home there. A second person was injured.
The shooting was reported 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Elbring Drive, off of North Florissant Road and south of Interstate 270.
The man who was shot was taken to a hospital, where he died. A second person was wounded. Police refused to provide the gender of the second victim or give ages of both. Police said the second victim was hospitalized Tuesday and stable.
A neighbor said she saw paramedics carry her neighbor and his wife away on stretchers.
Police said they were waiting until relatives were notified before releasing the name of the man who died or any details about the second victim.
A Calverton Park police commander said his department asked the Major Case Squad to handle the investigation. Florissant Police Major Randy Boden is deputy commander of the squad. Twenty investigators are working on the case.
"We have nothing to release as far as suspect or vehicle description," said Chesterfield Police Sgt. Keith Rider, who is checking with the squad hourly and providing updates to reporters.
At about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Rider confirmed that the killer was on the loose.
Calverton Park is a city of about 1,200 people in north St. Louis County near Ferguson, Florissant and Hazelwood.
Detectives knocked on neighbors' doors early Tuesday. One woman said they woke her up about 3 a.m. and said there had been "trouble" up the street. They asked her if she heard anything, and she said no. She said the neighborhood is usually quiet and home to longtime residents with a few rental properties.
One lifelong resident, Bonnie McCoy, 63, said the man who died was her neighbor of four years who lived at a relative's home across the street with his wife. McCoy said the neighbor was friendly and would often joke with her, and she helped him with yard work by trimming his bushes.
His friendly demeanor changed Monday when another man visited the house, McCoy said.
"He was sharp with me," McCoy said of her normally affable neighbor. "I don't think he was very happy with the guy. He kind of walked heavy like he was mad."
After the shooting, McCoy said, she still feels secure on her block but will remain cautious.
"I don't know the situation," she said. "You have to survive in this world. It is what it is. You just have to watch out around the corners, take care of your family."
Ethel Moore, 74, said she heard noises Monday night.
"It was a boom, boom, boom," Moore said. "I thought it was my daughter in the kitchen. I thought my refrigerator must be going out. I sat back down and watched TV."
Later police and paramedics arrived, and Moore saw them take a man and woman out on stretchers. She said the couple who lived next door were kind to her and would help carry her groceries inside.
The Major Case Squad said it needs the public's help to find the killer. Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Case Squad Hotline at 314-830-6039 or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477.