LINCOLN COUNTY —The Major Case Squad will review evidence in the murder of 42-year-old Elizabeth "Betsy" Faria following consultation with the Lincoln County sheriff's office and prosecutor's office, according to Lt. Andy Binder of the sheriff's office.
Binder said Thursday evening that officials made the agreement to review the case Monday, and it's "exactly what we wanted to have happen."
Evidence will be housed and reviewed at the lab where it was originally tested in St. Charles County.
Russell Faria was sentenced to life in prison without parole for his wife's murder in 2013 and then acquitted after being granted a retrial in 2015.
Russell Faria and his lawyers blamed Pamela Hupp, a friend of Betsy Faria, for the killing during his criminal trials and his current civil suit against Lincoln County officials.
Hupp was convicted for the murder of a mentally disabled elderly man in 2016 and is currently serving a life sentence. She has denied killing Betsy Faria, who was stabbed 55 times.