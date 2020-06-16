You are the owner of this article.
Majority of aldermen now support closing workhouse, advocates say
Majority of aldermen now support closing workhouse, advocates say

Protest calls for closing of Workhouse jail

Madison Jones, 5, holds a sign in front of a crowd of people gathered for a protest on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 outside St. Louis City Hall where organizers called for closing the Workhouse jail in St. Louis and taking the budget savings from closing the jail and investing it in other programs the protesters feel will improve the community. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

ST. LOUIS — Fourteen of the city’s 27 current members of the Board of Aldermen now support closing the medium-security jail commonly referred to as the city workhouse, advocates of shutting the facility said Tuesday.

The Close the Workhouse campaign made the announcement as it continued its efforts to get city officials to delete money for the Hall Street facility as they work on a proposed city budget for the fiscal year beginning July.

The proposed budget now under review calls for workhouse spending to drop next year to $8.8 million from $16 million due to reductions in inmate counts.

Critics who want to close the workhouse say conditions there are inhumane, and that many pretrial detainees held there could be released on bail or held at the city’s newer jail downtown.

“We are at a crossroads, and the people of this city are demanding that we end our reliance on failed systems and begin investing deeply in our communities,” said Blake Strode, executive director of ArchCity Defenders, which is active in the campaign.

Mayor Lyda Krewson and Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards say the workhouse has been improved in recent years and is still needed.

An aldermanic budget panel has asked the Board of Estimate and Apportionment, the city’s top fiscal body, to consider changes on unrelated issues.

The full Board of Aldermen has yet to take up the budget, which must be passed by the end of the month. Two vacancies on the board will be filled in a special election next week.

