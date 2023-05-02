ST. LOUIS — The majority of a case to remove St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner from office will be allowed to move forward, a judge ruled Tuesday.

In his last act before granting Gardner's request to switch judges, Judge John Torbitzky allowed seven of 10 allegations levied by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to proceed despite arguments from Gardner's attorneys that there is no legal standing to seek her ouster.

If all of the allegations are found to be true, Torbitzky wrote, "the number of alleged incidents and cases impacted ... gives rise to a reasonable inference that (Gardner) has failed to act contrary to a known duty."

Gardner's office has faced criticism for years for understaffing and organizational dysfunction. But in February, all of those complaints gave way to calls for her resignation after an out-of-town volleyball player was involved in a crash downtown that resulted in both of her legs being amputated. The driver of one of the vehicles remained out of jail despite violating the conditions of his bond in a pending robbery case dozens of times.

Bailey filed suit to remove Gardner in February, arguing she had failed in her duties to prosecute cases and keep victims informed of developments in their cases. In March, he added 100 pages in a 10-count petition that accused her of not adequately supervising or training her subordinates, violating the rights of victims and defendants and refusing to review police use-of-force cases.

Gardner's office argued the entire document should be dismissed, blaming many of the alleged misdeeds on the choices of individual subordinates.

But on Tuesday, Torbitzky said all but three counts should remain. He threw out charges that Gardner violated the Sunshine Law and failed to participate with the police department in destroying evidence for old cases, and he dismissed allegations that Gardner mismanaged her office's finances, finding the "allegations, though troubling, do not state a claim" under the removal statute.

Torbitzky also rejected blanket arguments from Gardner's office that a 59-point subpoena from the attorney general's office asking for information including emails, case records and complaints from victims should be thrown out because it's "unduly burdensome" and compromises prosecutorial privilege.

He found that Gardner's office will be forced to provide almost all of the documents within 30 days.

The Missouri Supreme Court is expected to appoint the next judge to oversee the case in the coming days. They will pick up the case where Torbitzky left off.