Majority of St. Louis aldermen support closing workhouse, advocates say

ST. LOUIS — Fourteen of the city’s 27 current members of the Board of Aldermen now support closing the medium-security jail commonly referred to as the city workhouse, advocates of shutting the facility said Tuesday.

The Close the Workhouse campaign made the announcement as it continued its efforts to get city officials to delete money for the Hall Street facility as they work on a proposed city budget for the fiscal year beginning July.

The proposed budget now under review calls for workhouse spending to drop next year to $8.8 million from $16 million due to reductions in inmate counts.

Critics who want to close the workhouse say conditions there are inhumane, and that many pretrial detainees held there could be released on bail or held at the city’s newer jail downtown.

“We are at a crossroads, and the people of this city are demanding that we end our reliance on failed systems and begin investing deeply in our communities,” said Blake Strode, executive director of ArchCity Defenders, which is active in the campaign.

Mayor Lyda Krewson and Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards say the workhouse has been improved in recent years and is still needed.