Male assaulted, seriously hurt near Enterprise Center Saturday morning

A male was assaulted and suffered a serious head injury Saturday morning near the Enterprise Center at 14th Street and Clark Avenue in downtown St. Louis, police said.
The incident happened shortly after 10 a.m. on the street on the MetroLink side. The victim, whose age was not released, was taken to a hospital. The suspect fled on foot.
Homicide detectives were asked to investigate. The condition of the victim was not available Sunday morning.
Tags
Valerie Schremp Hahn
Valerie Schremp Hahn is a features writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today