Male assaulted, seriously hurt near Enterprise Center Saturday morning

A male was assaulted and suffered a serious head injury Saturday morning near the Enterprise Center at 14th Street and Clark Avenue in downtown St. Louis, police said.

The incident happened shortly after 10 a.m. on the street on the MetroLink side. The victim, whose age was not released, was taken to a hospital. The suspect fled on foot.

Homicide detectives were asked to investigate. The condition of the victim was not available Sunday morning.