Federal prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into whether pharmaceutical companies intentionally allowed opioid painkillers to flood communities, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
At least six companies have received grand-jury subpoenas from U.S. attorney’s office in the Eastern District of New York: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mallinckrodt Plc, Johnson & Johnson and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and distributors AmerisourceBergen Corp. and McKesson Corp., the Wall Street Journal reported.
Shares of Amneal, Teva and McKesson fell between 3% to 7%, while those of AmerisourceBergen and Mallinckrodt were down marginally.
The subpoenas were in connection with a Brooklyn federal probe, the newspaper reported.
A spokesman for the Brooklyn U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment.
The probe is in early stages and prosecutors are expected to send subpoenas to other companies in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing one of the sources.
The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.
Mallinckrodt’s generic drug business has its principal office in Webster Groves and a factory in north St. Louis. It also operates a corporate office in Hazelwood.