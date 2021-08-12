Man, 18, arrested in connection with north St. Louis killing of mother and daughter, another woman in south city

ST. LOUIS — An 18-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with the deaths of three people — including an 8-year-old girl — in two separate incidents in different parts of the city, police said.

The man is suspected in the shooting deaths of Terri Bankhead, 27, and her daughter, Da'nilya Edwards, 8, who were found dead in an apartment in the Fairground neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He is also suspected in the death of Victoria Manisco, 26, found dead on Wednesday morning at her home in the Carondelet neighborhood, police said.

The suspect, not yet identified by police, was arrested with the help of Granite City police. He is being held on unrelated charges, police said. Warrants in the homicides are being applied for, police said.

Manisco's body was discovered with "puncture wounds" on her porch early Wednesday morning in the 1100 block of Dover Place, police said. Then at 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, police were called to the 4200 block of Pleasant Street and found the bodies of the mother and daughter.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.