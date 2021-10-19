 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man, 19, charged after turning himself in for weekend shooting in south St. Louis
0 comments

Man, 19, charged after turning himself in for weekend shooting in south St. Louis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bates Street homicide

A body is removed from a crime scene at South Grand Boulevard and Bates Street on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. St. Louis police said a man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon.

Photo by Rachel Rice, St. Louis Post-Dispatch

UPDATED Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday with more detail from charging documents against a suspect.

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old man was charged Tuesday in connection with a fatal shooting in south St. Louis.

The Circuit Attorney's Office issued one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action against Dylan Anthony in the fatal shooting of Devan Greer, 32.

Man, 19, charged in weekend shooting in South St. Louis

Dylan Anthony was charged on Oct. 19, 2021 for the fatal shooting of Devan Greer a couple days prior. Photo courtesy of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

Charging documents allege that Anthony was visiting his girlfriend who worked at the Walgreens at 5500 South Grand Boulevard around 3:15 p.m. Sunday and he told Greer to leave the store.

Anthony then went outside to watch Greer walk to a nearby bus stop and the two got into an argument, police say in charging documents. 

The fight became physical and Anthony then shot Greer in the chest, charging documents say. 

Police found Greer dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the 3700 block of Garnier Street.

Court documents allege a bystander photographed Anthony removing his license plate from his vehicle before leaving the scene of the killing.

The next day Anthony turned himself into police with the gun used in the shooting, court documents say.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pumpkinland opens at Thies Farm

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News