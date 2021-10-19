Man, 19, charged after turning himself in for weekend shooting in south St. Louis

UPDATED Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday with more detail from charging documents against a suspect.

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old man was charged Tuesday in connection with a fatal shooting in south St. Louis.

The Circuit Attorney's Office issued one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action against Dylan Anthony in the fatal shooting of Devan Greer, 32.

Charging documents allege that Anthony was visiting his girlfriend who worked at the Walgreens at 5500 South Grand Boulevard around 3:15 p.m. Sunday and he told Greer to leave the store.

Anthony then went outside to watch Greer walk to a nearby bus stop and the two got into an argument, police say in charging documents.

The fight became physical and Anthony then shot Greer in the chest, charging documents say.

Police found Greer dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the 3700 block of Garnier Street.

Court documents allege a bystander photographed Anthony removing his license plate from his vehicle before leaving the scene of the killing.

The next day Anthony turned himself into police with the gun used in the shooting, court documents say.