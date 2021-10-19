 Skip to main content
Man, 19, charged in weekend shooting in South St. Louis
Bates Street homicide

A body is removed from a crime scene at South Grand Boulevard and Bates Street on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. St. Louis police said a man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon.

Photo by Rachel Rice, St. Louis Post-Dispatch

UPDATED Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. with charges against a suspect.

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old man was charged Tuesday in connection with a fatal shooting in south St. Louis.

The Circuit Attorney's Office issued one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action against Dylan Anthony in the fatal shooting of Devan Greer, 32.

Man, 19, charged in weekend shooting in South St. Louis

Dylan Anthony was charged on Oct. 19, 2021 for the fatal shooting of Devan Greer a couple days prior. Photo courtesy of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

Police responded around 3:15 p.m. Sunday to a call for a shooting in the 5500 block of South Grand Boulevard near the border of the Carondelet and Holly Hills neighborhoods. They found Greer, of the 3700 block of Garnier Street, dead of multiple gunshot wounds.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

