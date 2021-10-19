Man, 19, charged in weekend shooting in South St. Louis

UPDATED Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. with charges against a suspect.

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old man was charged Tuesday in connection with a fatal shooting in south St. Louis.

The Circuit Attorney's Office issued one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action against Dylan Anthony in the fatal shooting of Devan Greer, 32.

Police responded around 3:15 p.m. Sunday to a call for a shooting in the 5500 block of South Grand Boulevard near the border of the Carondelet and Holly Hills neighborhoods. They found Greer, of the 3700 block of Garnier Street, dead of multiple gunshot wounds.