Man, 19, fatally shot in south St. Louis neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old man died in a shooting in the Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood on Friday.
Police said the shooting was reported at around 3 p.m. in the 1400 block of Park Avenue.
The victim was found lying on his back on the sidewalk and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity has yet to be released.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today