Man, 19, fatally stabbed in University City

UNIVERSITY CITY — A 19-year-old man was found stabbed to death on Saturday, police said.

At about 9:30 p.m. police responded to a welfare check in the 1200 block of Midland Boulevard. When they arrived, officers found a man lying near the street curb unconscious from at least two stab wounds to his torso.

First responders attempted to give the man first aid, to no avail. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

University City police are encouraging anyone with information to call 314-725-2211, ext. 8010, or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

