Man, 19, killed in crash on Halls Ferry Road in Jennings

JENNINGS — A 19-year-old man was killed last weekend in a single-car crash on Halls Ferry Road in Jennings, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Khyri Carr, of St. Louis, was driving a 2012 Acura about 1 a.m. Sunday on Halls Ferry Road near Altonwood Drive.
Carr's car swerved off the road, striking a sign and a tree, the patrol said.
The patrol reports that Carr was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Erin Heffernan
Erin Heffernan is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
