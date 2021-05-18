 Skip to main content
Man, 19, killed in crash on Halls Ferry Road in Jennings
JENNINGS — A 19-year-old man was killed last weekend in a single-car crash on Halls Ferry Road in Jennings, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. 

Khyri Carr, of St. Louis, was driving a 2012 Acura about 1 a.m. Sunday on Halls Ferry Road near Altonwood Drive. 

Carr's car swerved off the road, striking a sign and a tree, the patrol said. 

The patrol reports that Carr was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

