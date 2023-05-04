ST. LOUIS — Authorities on Thursday charged a 20-year-old man with murder in the fatal shooting of a man in March.

Jerry Pergues is charged with first-degree murder, four counts of first-degree assault and five counts of armed criminal action. He was being held without bond on Thursday.

The charges stem from the shooting death of Jevon Patterson, 23, on March 31.

Police said they were called to the 5000 block of Thrush Avenue just after noon that day for a report of a shooting.

Officers said they later found out a man had been shot in the stomach and someone was driving them to the hospital.

The driver stopped in the 4400 block of Duncan Avenue, about 5 miles south of the shooting, to meet first responders.

Patterson died at a hospital.