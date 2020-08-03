Man, 20, shot and killed in south St. Louis is identified

ST. LOUIS — A Florissant man who was shot and killed near the border of the Tower Grove East and Benton Park West neighborhoods early Sunday morning has been identified.

Kirby Dominguez-Amaya, 20, of the 3600 block of Heather Trails Drive in Florissant, was found shot to death in a car in the 3300 block of Louisiana Avenue, not far from Cherokee Street.

He was discovered after a 17-year-old male shooting victim arrived at a hospital on Sunday about 4:30 a.m. He was listed in critical condition. Police then responded to investigate the scene on Louisiana Avenue and found the body of Dominguez-Amaya, who was identified by authorities Monday.

Police did not have any suspects Monday. Investigators are encouraging anyone with information to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371, or to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

