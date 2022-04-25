Man, 21, dies in one-car crash Saturday in St. Louis

Updated Monday morning with the identity of the driver.

ST. LOUIS — A 21-year-old man died in a one-car crash early Saturday near North Broadway and Dock Street, police said.

Jeffrey Lee was pronounced dead at the scene after the 3:20 a.m. crash, police said.

Police said a witness saw the BMW speed past him north on North Broadway in the oncoming lane at Branch Street.

The car began swerving while heading north in the southbound lane of North Broadway, struck a curb and a traffic control box, police said. It then rolled over and stopped at 3201 North Broadway. Lee, the driver, was thrown from the car.

