 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man, 21, dies in one-car crash Saturday in St. Louis

  • 0

Updated Monday morning with the identity of the driver.

ST. LOUIS — A 21-year-old man died in a one-car crash early Saturday near North Broadway and Dock Street, police said.

Jeffrey Lee was pronounced dead at the scene after the 3:20 a.m. crash, police said. 

Police said a witness saw the BMW speed past him north on North Broadway in the oncoming lane at Branch Street.

The car began swerving while heading north in the southbound lane of North Broadway, struck a curb and a traffic control box, police said. It then rolled over and stopped at 3201 North Broadway. Lee, the driver, was thrown from the car.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News