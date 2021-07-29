Man, 22, charged with murder in St. Louis' Kingsway West neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors have charged a 22-year-old man with a murder that occurred in the city's Kingsway West neighborhood.

Trevon Quantrell Roberts was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and armed criminal in the death of a 39-year-old man, Deron Mitchell.

Roberts, of the 5100 block of Wabada Avenue in St. Louis, is being held without bail.

Authorities say Roberts fatally shot Mitchell in the head about 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 5100 block of Wabada. Mitchell, who lived in the same block of Wabada, died at the scene. Police took Roberts into custody at a house and recovered a gun.

Police haven't disclosed a possible motive for the killing or said how the two men were connected. Court documents say only that during a police interview, Roberts admitted killing Mitchell and that Mitchell did not have a gun when he shot him.

Roberts had no attorney listed in court papers Thursday.

