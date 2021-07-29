 Skip to main content
Man, 22, charged with murder in St. Louis' Kingsway West neighborhood
Man, 22, charged with murder in St. Louis' Kingsway West neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors have charged a 22-year-old man with a murder that occurred in the city's Kingsway West neighborhood.

Trevon Quantrell Roberts was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and armed criminal in the death of a 39-year-old man, Deron Mitchell.

Trevon Roberts

Roberts, of the 5100 block of Wabada Avenue in St. Louis, is being held without bail.

Authorities say Roberts fatally shot Mitchell in the head about 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 5100 block of Wabada. Mitchell, who lived in the same block of Wabada, died at the scene. Police took Roberts into custody at a house and recovered a gun.

Police haven't disclosed a possible motive for the killing or said how the two men were connected. Court documents say only that during a police interview, Roberts admitted killing Mitchell and that Mitchell did not have a gun when he shot him.

Roberts had no attorney listed in court papers Thursday.

