Man, 22, killed in Ferguson shooting
FERGUSON — A 22-year-old man was killed in a Ferguson shooting Tuesday night, police said. 

Ferguson police found Kylan Harrell, 22, about 11:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Fir Drive, a residential street near the Dellwood border.

Harrell was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Ferguson police did not release any additional details on the killing Wednesday, but asked anyone with information on the case to contact the department at 314-522-3100. 

