Man, 24, killed in single vehicle crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A man was killed Sunday morning while driving on a rural highway south of Potosi.

Wesley R. Timmons, 24, of Potosi was traveling on Route U north of Hopewell Road when his 2015 Jeep Wrangler traveled off the east side of the road and hit a driveway embankment, causing the jeep to become airborne, flipping over before ejecting Timmons.

The highway patrol responded at 5:20 a.m. and Timmons was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the highway patrol.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.