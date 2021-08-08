 Skip to main content
Man, 24, killed in single vehicle crash in Washington County
Man, 24, killed in single vehicle crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A man was killed Sunday morning while driving on a rural highway south of Potosi.

Wesley R. Timmons, 24, of Potosi was traveling on Route U north of Hopewell Road when his 2015 Jeep Wrangler traveled off the east side of the road and hit a driveway embankment, causing the jeep to become airborne, flipping over before ejecting Timmons.

The highway patrol responded at 5:20 a.m. and Timmons was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the highway patrol.

