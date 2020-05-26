Man, 27, dies following weekend shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday identified a 27-year-old man who died over the weekend following a shooting on the 2900 block of Hebert Street.

Terell Raff-Covington died Sunday after being shot two days before.

A 19-year-old also what shot in the same incident but was already on his way to a hospital by the time officers arrived.

Raff-Convington, of the 5000 Block of Cote Brilliante, was found in a parking lot with a gunshot wound to his head shortly after 11 p.m Friday. Both victims were unable to communicate more details on the incident due to their medical conditions, police said.

Police have not identified the second victim or disclosed the motive behind the shooting.

Raff-Covington's death comes after a deadly weekend, with more than a dozen shot in St. Louis by Sunday.

