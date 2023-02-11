ST. LOUIS — A 27-year-old man shot multiple times in the chest early Saturday in the College Hill neighborhood is in critical and unstable condition, according to St. Louis police.
The man was found by officers outside a retail building at 2100 East Grand Boulevard just before 4 a.m. He was taken to a hospital, and his condition deteriorated, police said.
The homicide unit was notified, and the investigation is ongoing.
Colleen Schrappen
Colleen Schrappen is a reporter at the Post-Dispatch.
