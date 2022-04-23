Man, 29, charged after woman, child critically injured in crash in police chase

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Prosecutors on Saturday charged a north St. Louis County man with fleeing from police and assault in connection with a crash that left a woman and her young child hospitalized with critical injuries.

Court documents said Leon Russell, 29, of the 1100 block of Laredo Avenue, was driving a red Dodge sports car Friday morning that had been reported stolen the previous night during an armed robbery in St. Louis.

St. Louis County police tried to pull the car over near Interstate 270 and Riverview Drive just before 9 a.m., but Russell immediately drove faster in an attempt to flee.

Police dropped spike strips, which he evaded. He kept driving the wrong way into oncoming traffic, running stop lights and ignoring traffic signs, court documents state.

The car continued west on Interstate 270, crossing Highway 367, then neared Old Halls Ferry Road and exited at West Florissant Avenue.

At 8:52 a.m., the Dodge was speeding along West Florissant near the border of Ferguson and Dellwood. It ran a red light and crashed into a black Hyundai driven by the woman with the young child, who were thrown from the vehicle.

Court documents say Russell lost control of his car after he hit the Hyundai and ran into a white Oldsmobile, which was occupied by one person. The Hyundai hit a utility pole and caught fire.

The person in the Oldsmobile had serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said Saturday. The mother and 2-year-old son remained in the hospital with critical injuries.

Russell was arrested at the scene, and court documents said he admitted to knowing the car was stolen and running from the police. His driver's license was suspended.

He was charged with three counts of second-degree assault, resisting arrest by fleeing, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended license.

He was being held in jail in St. Louis County without bail, police said.

