Man, 29, is fatally shot in Bridgeton parking lot

BRIDGETON — Police found a man and woman shot early Saturday in the parking lot of Machinists Hall, 12365 St. Charles Rock Road.

They were taken to a hospital, where the 29-year-old man was pronounced dead, Bridgeton police said. The woman, 27, is being treated for a gunshot wound.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m.

Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bridgeton Police Department at 314-739-7557. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 314-373-3876.

