You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Latest:

Man, 35, dies in Potosi Correctional Center
0 comments

Man, 35, dies in Potosi Correctional Center

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

POTOSI — An inmate in the Potosi Correctional Center died Sunday, officials said Thursday. A cause of death isn't yet known.

Joseph Dunn, 35, was serving a 25-year sentence for five counts of first-degree robbery, three counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, attempted robbery, two counts of armed criminal action, second-degree burglary, resisting arrest, and violence to an employee of the Department of Corrections from St. Charles County.

He entered the Missouri Department of Corrections system in June 2006. 

An autopsy will be performed. 

Rachel Rice • 314-340-8344

@RachelDRice on Twitter

rrice@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports