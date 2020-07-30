Man, 35, dies in Potosi Correctional Center

POTOSI — An inmate in the Potosi Correctional Center died Sunday, officials said Thursday. A cause of death isn't yet known.
Joseph Dunn, 35, was serving a 25-year sentence for five counts of first-degree robbery, three counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, attempted robbery, two counts of armed criminal action, second-degree burglary, resisting arrest, and violence to an employee of the Department of Corrections from St. Charles County.
He entered the Missouri Department of Corrections system in June 2006.
An autopsy will be performed.
