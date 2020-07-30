Man, 35, dies in Potosi Correctional Center

POTOSI — An inmate in the Potosi Correctional Center died Sunday, officials said Thursday. A cause of death isn't yet known.

Joseph Dunn, 35, was serving a 25-year sentence for five counts of first-degree robbery, three counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, attempted robbery, two counts of armed criminal action, second-degree burglary, resisting arrest, and violence to an employee of the Department of Corrections from St. Charles County.