Man, 35, found dead with multiple gunshots in Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 35-year-old man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Goodfellow Boulevard and Maffitt Avenue in north St. Louis, according to St. Louis police.
Police responded to a report of a shooting and found the man. No other details were available.
The intersection is located in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood and shares a corner with Pierre Laclede Junior Career Academy elementary and middle school, and a Price Chopper supermarket.
Tags
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Michele Munz
Michele Munz is a health reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.