Man, 35, found dead with multiple gunshots in Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood

St. Louis city police investigate homicide

A St. Louis police officer holds a roll of crime scene tape as the scene of a deadly shooting on the 1400 block of Hickory Lane is investigated on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com

 Daniel Shular

ST. LOUIS — A 35-year-old man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Goodfellow Boulevard and Maffitt Avenue in north St. Louis, according to St. Louis police. 

Police responded to a report of a shooting and found the man. No other details were available.

The intersection is located in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood and shares a corner with Pierre Laclede Junior Career Academy elementary and middle school, and a Price Chopper supermarket. 

