Man, 37, shot to death in St. Louis County in domestic dispute

This story has been updated with the victim's identity.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was shot dead Tuesday night in north St. Louis County during a domestic dispute, police said.

Michael Smith, 37, was shot and died about 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 12200 block of Culpepper Drive, in the Paddock Village subdivision in unincorporated St. Louis County. 

Smith lived in the 1600 block of Veronica Avenue.

Police haven't said whether they've made an arrest.

