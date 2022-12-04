 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man, 38, found dead with multiple gunshots in Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood

  • 0
St. Louis city police investigate homicide

A St. Louis police officer holds a roll of crime scene tape as the scene of a deadly shooting on the 1400 block of Hickory Lane is investigated on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com

 Daniel Shular

ST. LOUIS — A 38-year-old man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday inside a Price Chopper supermarket. 

Police responded the shooting in the supermarket at 2447 Goodfellow Boulevard and Troy Bond, 38, of St. Louis, bleeding inside the store from a gunshot wound. 

Investigators believe the shooter fired the shots while Bond was in a car. He then ran into the store after the shooting, according to St. Louis police. 

Police believe the shooter fled in a Nissan.

St. Louis police ask anyone with information to call detectives at 314-444-5371. Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Note: Police initially released an incorrect age of the victim. This version has been updated. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News