Man, 38, found dead with multiple gunshots in Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 38-year-old man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday inside a Price Chopper supermarket.

Police responded the shooting in the supermarket at 2447 Goodfellow Boulevard and Troy Bond, 38, of St. Louis, bleeding inside the store from a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the shooter fired the shots while Bond was in a car. He then ran into the store after the shooting, according to St. Louis police.

Police believe the shooter fled in a Nissan.

St. Louis police ask anyone with information to call detectives at 314-444-5371. Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Note: Police initially released an incorrect age of the victim. This version has been updated.