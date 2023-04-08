ST. LOUIS — A 51-year-old man was killed Friday inside his home in St. Louis’ Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.
St. Louis police were called about 6:30 p.m. to the home in the 5700 block of St. Louis Avenue.
Officers then found resident Charlie Taylor Jr. with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
St. Louis police ask anyone with information to call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371. To submit an anonymous tip to possibly receive a reward call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.