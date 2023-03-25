BRECKENRIDGE HILLS — Chuckie White, 54, of St. Ann, was found dead Friday night with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of Prince Market and Liquors in the 9800 block of St. Charles Rock Road, police said.

Police responded to the area about 8:20 p.m. following a report of gunfire and believe that White's death was a homicide.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, a regional investigative police force, was activated.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).