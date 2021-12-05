Man, 61, dies in Mehlville house fire

MEHLVILLE — A 61-year-old man died in a Mehlville house fire early Sunday morning, St. Louis County police said.

The fire was reported about 1:35 a.m Sunday at a home in the 3500 block of Eileen Ann Drive and upon arrival officers saw heavy smoke coming from the residence.

The 61-year-old man was found dead in the basement of the home. Police did not release his name Sunday evening.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental, county police said in a statement Sunday.

St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson detectives are continuing to investigate the cause.

Anyone with information about the fire can contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

