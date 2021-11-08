 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man, 64, charged with murder after fatal shooting near Lafayette Park
0 comments

Man, 64, charged with murder after fatal shooting near Lafayette Park

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A 64-year-old man was charged Monday with murder after he admitted to shooting a man during a fight near Lafayette Park, according to court documents. 

Major Wilder, of St. Louis, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action Monday in St. Louis Circuit Court. 

Wilder is accused of injecting himself into a fight between a man in his 20s, Damian Brooks, and another man just before 8 a.m. Sunday, court documents say. 

Major Wilder

Major Wilder. Photo courtesy of St. Louis police.

The shooting occurred in the block where Wilder lived, the 2700 block of Park Avenue in The Gate District. 

St. Louis police allege that Wilder shot Brooks once and then ran from the scene before he was arrested at a nearby bus stop.

After his arrest, Wilder admitted to shooting Brooks and leaving the scene, police say in court documents. 

St. Louis Circuit Judge Lynne Perkins on Monday denied Wilder bond in the case. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: U.S. Bocce Federation hosts National Championships on The Hill

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News