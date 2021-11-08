Man, 64, charged with murder after fatal shooting near Lafayette Park

ST. LOUIS — A 64-year-old man was charged Monday with murder after he admitted to shooting a man during a fight near Lafayette Park, according to court documents.

Major Wilder, of St. Louis, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action Monday in St. Louis Circuit Court.

Wilder is accused of injecting himself into a fight between a man in his 20s, Damian Brooks, and another man just before 8 a.m. Sunday, court documents say.

The shooting occurred in the block where Wilder lived, the 2700 block of Park Avenue in The Gate District.

St. Louis police allege that Wilder shot Brooks once and then ran from the scene before he was arrested at a nearby bus stop.

After his arrest, Wilder admitted to shooting Brooks and leaving the scene, police say in court documents.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Lynne Perkins on Monday denied Wilder bond in the case.

