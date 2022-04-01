Man, 64, shot dead in Greater Ville neighborhood

Police were investigating after they found a 64-year-old man shot dead in the 700 block of Walton Avenue in the Greater Ville neighborhood.

Officers were called to the area on a report of a shooting around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they said they found Tyrone Bisch lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Bisch, of the 3800 block of McRee Avenue, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).