 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man, 64, shot dead in Greater Ville neighborhood

  • 0

Police were investigating after they found a 64-year-old man shot dead in the 700 block of Walton Avenue in the Greater Ville neighborhood.

Officers were called to the area on a report of a shooting around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they said they found Tyrone Bisch lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Bisch, of the 3800 block of McRee Avenue, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News