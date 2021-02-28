Man, 66, shoots suspect and is shot during attempted burglary in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES — A 66-year-old man exchanged gunfire with a stranger in an apartment on Sunday, striking the man and sustaining a gunshot wound himself, police said. Both men are recovering at hospitals, police said.

Marshall Funkhouser, 28, of St. Peters was charged by the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office with burglary, first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

The 66-year-old man from Sikeston told police he was in town visiting family at the Cedarbrook Apartments near West Clay Street and Zumbehl Road. At around 3 a.m., the man was woken up by yelling outside the apartment followed by two gunshots directed at the apartment's front door. The man retrieved his handgun just as Funkhouser kicked in the apartment door.

The two fired at one another, and the 66-year-old man was hit in his lower abdomen while Funkhouser was struck in his torso. Police responded to the scene.

The victim nor his family know Funkhouser police said. Funkhouser is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bail.

