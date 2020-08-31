Man, 69, dies following fight on the side of highway in St. Charles County

UPDATED at noon Monday with the death of the man who was assaulted.

O'FALLON, Mo. — Authorities said Monday that they're searching for a motorist who they say assaulted and critically hurt a 69-year-old Winfield man who later died of his injuries.

The Missouri Highway Patrol and O'Fallon police responded to westbound Highway 40 (Interstate 64) near Highway K about 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The injured man was unconscious and in critical condition with "marks" on him, officials said.

Witnesses told police that a man who appeared to be in his 30s had gotten into a fight with the older man on the side of the road and then left in a 2019 or 2020 black Dodge Ram 2500 or 3500 diesel truck with a trailer attached. The truck exited south on Highway DD.

"We're trying to ask if anyone lives in the area of Highway D, Highway DD, or Sommers Road has any Ring doorbell cameras on their houses or garages that face the roadway and if they could look at those to see if they got video of the truck with the trailer (Sunday) morning, if they could let us know," patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said Monday.