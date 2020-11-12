Man, 71, shot in back, critically injured while walking near Fairground Park

ST. LOUIS — Three people opened fire on a car in an ongoing dispute with the driver, but missed the driver and shot a bystander who was walking down the street, St. Louis police said.

The 71-year-old victim was shot in the back Wednesday afternoon and hospitalized in critical and unstable condition, police said Thursday.

Police have made no arrests in the shooting.

It occurred about 2:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of East Kossuth Avenue near Fairground Park in north St. Louis.

Police said a 45-year-old man was driving by when three people fired shots at his car. The car sustained bullet damage but the driver was not hurt, police said. Police characterized the motive in the shooting as "an ongoing argument."

The people who fired the shots ran away. Police described the suspects as a young woman and two young men, believed to be teenagers.

