Man, 78, killed in single car accident in St. Louis

Story originally published April 2 at 11:50 a.m. Updated April 3 with the name of the deceased.

ST. LOUIS — A 78-year-old man died Saturday morning in a crash on the exit ramp of eastbound Interstate 44 onto South Kingshighway Boulevard.

Police responded to a single-vehicle crash after a maroon Toyota Highlander struck a curb and a concrete barrier just before 10 a.m. Saturday.

The driver, Frederick Vogel, of Metamora, Ill., was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. A passenger was also hospitalized, but was stable, police said.

An accident reconstruction team was investigating.

Additional information was not immediately available.