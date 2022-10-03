Man, 8-year-old boy killed in vehicle crash in St. Louis County

WELLSTON — An 8-year-old boy and a St. Louis man were killed Sunday night in a three-vehicle crash in St. Louis County. Three others, including two children, were seriously hurt, police said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the man who died as 39-year-old Royce C. Finger.

Police did not release the boy's name but said he also was from the St. Louis area.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday in the 6200 block of Page Avenue in Wellston.

The patrol said a 3-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and a 31-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Royce was driving a 2019 Ford Taurus west on Page.

An eastbound 2021 Jeep Compass was speeding along Page and hit the front of the Taurus, police said. Carolyn E. Jones was driving the Jeep. All three of the children were riding with Jones, police said.

After hitting the Taurus head-on, the Jeep ran off the road and hit a parked car. No one was in the parked car.

The 3-year-old boy was in a child safety seat. It wasn't clear, police said, if the 8-year-old boy who died had been wearing a seat belt. Everyone else was, police said.

The boy who died was pronounced dead less than an hour later at St. Louis Children's Hospital. Finger died at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. Jones is the 31-year-old woman who was hospitalized in serious condition.

The patrol trooper who investigated the crash wasn't immediately available, and a patrol spokesman said he didn't know the relationship of the woman to the boy who died. The woman wasn't listed on the patrol's arrests log, and the spokesman didn't know if she was cited in the crash.