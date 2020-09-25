Man, 84, seen photographing kids outside Kirkwood grade school charged with child porn possession

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County man was found with more than a dozen images of nude boys on his laptop after he was spotted Wednesday snapping photos of children outside a Kirkwood grade school, authorities said.

John Heinicke, 84, of the 4300 block of Sunridge Drive, was charged Thursday with one felony count of child pornography possession.

According to police and court documents, Heinicke raised suspicions after he was seen taking photos of children on the playground of St. Peter Catholic School at 215 North Clay Avenue in Kirkwood.

Police relied on a license plate to find Heinicke and spoke to him at his home in south St. Louis County, where they spotted a photo of a nude boy "in plain view on the defendant's laptop," authorities said. Heinicke allowed police to search his laptop and they found 13 more photos of nude, prepubescent boys "with their genitalia as the focal point of the images."

Heinicke confessed to downloading the pictures, charges say.

Peter Frangie, a spokesman for the St. Louis Archdiocese, said a parent became suspicious of the man upon seeing him taking pictures of students from a restaurant's parking lot across the street from the school. He said the man was "nowhere near the children."