 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man, 84, seen photographing kids outside Kirkwood grade school charged with child porn possession
0 comments
top story

Man, 84, seen photographing kids outside Kirkwood grade school charged with child porn possession

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County man was found with more than a dozen images of nude boys on his laptop after he was spotted Wednesday snapping photos of children outside a Kirkwood grade school, authorities said.

John Heinicke, 84, of the 4300 block of Sunridge Drive, was charged Thursday with one felony count of child pornography possession.

According to police and court documents, Heinicke raised suspicions after he was seen taking photos of children on the playground of St. Peter Catholic School at 215 North Clay Avenue in Kirkwood.

Police relied on a license plate to find Heinicke and spoke to him at his home in south St. Louis County, where they spotted a photo of a nude boy "in plain view on the defendant's laptop," authorities said. Heinicke allowed police to search his laptop and they found 13 more photos of nude, prepubescent boys "with their genitalia as the focal point of the images."

Heinicke confessed to downloading the pictures, charges say.

Peter Frangie, a spokesman for the St. Louis Archdiocese, said a parent became suspicious of the man upon seeing him taking pictures of students from a restaurant's parking lot across the street from the school. He said the man was "nowhere near the children."

"We are grateful to that parent for acting quickly, and grateful to the Kirkwood Police for their quick work in this case," Frangie said.

Bail for Heinicke was set at $10,000 cash-only. He did not have a lawyer, according to court records.

John Heinicke

John Heinicke was charged with child porn possession after police say he was seen photographing children outside a Kirkwood elementary school. Photo courtesy of Kirkwood Police Department
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports