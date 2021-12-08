Man accused of 5 cell phone store robberies in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man robbed three cell phone stores in St. Louis at gunpoint a total of five times, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

On two occasions, Bruce Franklin was accompanied by another person, Kristie Meeks, they said.

Meeks was originally charged in U.S. District Court in St. Louis last month with robbing a T-Mobile store on Sept. 20. Both were indicted last week on a series of robbery and gun charges. The indictment was unsealed Wednesday after Franklin was arrested.

Prosecutors say the Boost Mobile at 3636 Page Boulevard was robbed on Aug. 26 and Sept. 10. The T-Mobile store at 4167 Lindell Boulevard was robbed Sept. 4 and Sept. 20. A MetroPCS at 3949 Lindell Boulevard was robbed Sept. 17, they said.

In court documents, prosecutors said Franklin used three different guns in the robberies, and stole one clerk's gun. They also said he was on probation at the time of the robberies.

Prosecutors did not provide ages or hometowns for the pair.

